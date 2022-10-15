Home News Belluno, reinforcement professionals also from Calabria: general practitioners replaced




Good news in territorial assistance: a solution has been found for all the terminations of general practitioners.

Cesiomaggiore

In mid-November, Dr. Mansueto Basilio. The professional, coming from Calabria, has accepted the assignment and will be available to take care of the doctor’s former clients Seriouswho were provisionally followed by Dr. Lamanna.

Pedavena

The clients of the doctor Celleghinwho at the end of the month will cease the current role of primary care doctor in Pedavena to move elsewhere, will be assigned ex officio to the doctor Francesca Cassol who accepted the assignment.

Santo Stefano di Cadore

At the end of October, Dr. Aldo Bettini in Santo Stefano di Cadore: a new professional has already been identified and will be entrusted with the task in the coming weeks.

Alpago

The assignment to Dr. Vincenzo Martino which will continue to serve in Alpago.

“Despite the numerous retirements of General Practitioners in recent years, in our Ulss, at the moment we are managing to ensure a family doctor for each patient, which is a great result”, comments the dg Maria Grazia Carraro, “I am particularly pleased that professionals from other territories choose the Dolomites to serve in a sometimes critical but generous territory. After the colleague from Puglia who accepted the job in Lamon, a Friulian professional who took up service in Longarone, we welcome the new doctor who will practice in Cesiomaggiore. Together with these, I hope that more and more young people in the area, such as Dr. Cassol, will choose the profession of family doctor, a pivotal figure in the care path of each patient, a point of reference for families who still play a role in our context. prominent social status “.

