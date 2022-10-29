Home News Belluno, safe driving test for students and operators
Belluno, safe driving test for students and operators

Belluno, safe driving test for students and operators

“Definitely Safe Driving” in two days with schools for operators. The project saw the first refresher and safe driving courses with students. Practical-interactive driving tests that saw the participation of Steering Wheel operators, firefighters and health workers who simulated the dynamics of intervention on an accident with an overturned vehicle. Fairness behind the wheel therefore: in the province, from 2015 to date, there have been 1,062 accidents, and 30% with children between 15 and 25 years old.

