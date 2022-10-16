A generalized culture of health and safety, investments for a change in the production model and continuous actions by the inspection and supervisory bodies: these are, according to the trade unions, the three key points for a real protection of male and female workers. It will be discussed next week during a series of workplace meetings designed to relaunch a national strategy on health and safety in the workplace.

The mobilization was decided by the national secretariats of the CGIL, CISL and UIL following an appeal sent to all political forces and will end with a large joint demonstration on Saturday 22 in Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome.

“In the year of the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the dizzying increase in prices”, say the general secretaries of Cgil Belluno, Cisl Belluno Treviso and Uil Belluno, respectively Mauro De Carli, Massimiliano Paglini and Michele Ferraro, “the accident phenomenon in our country. In Italy today the average is 3 “white” deaths per day, for a total of 677 fatal injuries and 484,561 reports of accidents, according to Inail data, in August 2022. The increase in injuries is 38.6% over 2021, however, a year that already saw an increase over the previous one. Occupational diseases are also on the rise: the reports in the first 8 months of 2022, equal to 39,367 cases, are 7.9% higher than in 2021 (36,496 cases reported) ”.

In Veneto and Belluno the situation is dramatically similar: +14,046 injuries in August 2022 in Veneto, with an increase of 32%, and +593 in Belluno with an increase of 34.6%. Fatal cases also increase, passing from 63 to 65 (from 3 to 5 in Belluno), with the growth of those in itinere, that is, in the home-work journey.

«We are facing a continuous“ massacre ”», underline the representatives of Cgil, Cisl and Uil, «to which today are added the deaths of students in the company as part of their school-work alternation path. This is the clear testimony of how the work-system maintains a high degree of danger in our country, which the unions continue to oppose, in search of a national strategy for the reduction of accidents and occupational diseases, for a strengthening of the activities of control, for the creation of a true culture of safety that already starts in schools, to ask for legislative interventions with a strong impact for the modification of working conditions, of the system of accreditation of companies in tenders, for an effective training policy, also for new entrepreneurs ».

«It is clear», De Carli underlines, «that every time we see an increase in production, at the same time we see an increase in accidents; it means that the introduction of technology is aimed only at increasing volumes and not at protecting employees ». “We are facing a shameful and no longer acceptable massacre”, Paglini reiterates, “which undermines the fundamental right of workers, which is the right to safety and health protection in the workplace”. «By now», adds Ferraro, «we can no longer speak of white deaths, but of homicides in the workplace. In fact, the worker is often forced not to follow the most basic rules of health and safety in the name of profit and the number of pieces to be produced ».