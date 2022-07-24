The student went to the emergency room in Feltre, the police investigate

BELLUNO. At the Feltre hospital, where the 17-year-old student went for a visit to the emergency room, she said she was raped. In Belluno, where she studies and where she often goes to have fun with her friends, like Thursday evening among the many who attended the trade festival: shops open for shopping, shows, and crowds of people. That is the party, in the center. The facts that are summarized in the police report indicate a secluded place, Borgo Prà. That was where the rape would take place.

In the file opened by the prosecutor Marta Tollardo, also the report of the gynecological examination. The investigations are conducted by the provincial investigative team.