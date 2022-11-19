Home News Belluno, she-wolf hit and killed in Sagrogna
News

by admin
Run over and killed on provincial road 1. A little more than a year old she-wolf was found dead this morning in the Sagrogna area. A collision with a vehicle killed her.

“It is a young she-wolf, born last year,” explains the provincial councilor responsible for wildlife management, Franco De Bon. «She weighed 28 kilos and died of an investment».

Alessia Forzin

It’s not unusual. It had happened in April, on the Sp 347 in Val di Zoldo. In that case a male wolf had been run over and killed. Two years ago there was an investment on state road 50 in Fonzaso.


Francesco Dalmas

Also on this occasion the Provincial Police took care of the case. “It is very probable that the she-wolf was part of the herd that attacked some sheep in Levego on Tuesday,” concludes De Bon. “Where there is a herd that does predation, there cannot be another one or they would go into conflict”.

