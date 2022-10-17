Home News Belluno stages at the Giro, Padrin: enormous sporting and promotional value
Belluno stages at the Giro, Padrin: enormous sporting and promotional value

Belluno stages at the Giro, Padrin: enormous sporting and promotional value

The Belluno mountains will be the protagonist of the Giro d’Italia 2023. The pink race will in fact spend a day and a half in the province of Belluno, with a start and two stage finishes. And the epic climbs of the Dolomites will decide the race. The official status of the tracks was confirmed today, in the presentation of the Giro 2023 at the Giorgio Gaber Theater in Milan. «We will have two full days of planetary promotion: our territory will not only be at the center of sporting attention, with exceptional media coverage. But it will present two stages that alone could decide the fate of the Giro »comments the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin. (Antonio Simeoli)

