The competition for new materials had stopped because some data was missing. The accumulated delay will not allow them to be installed in time for September

BELLUNO. Three removals in one month. Desks to be moved, cabinets to be assembled, blackboards to be relocated, teaching materials to be transferred. The reopening of the historic Gabelli, combined with the extension of the work in the elementary school of Castion, forces the municipality to a tetris worthy of the best nineties video games to find a ready and clean classroom in September for all the pupils.

The children of the Cairoli kindergarten and the students attending classes in the prefabricated buildings in the Città di Bologna park will move to the historic Gabelli. It is therefore necessary to transfer the furnishings for the elementary school and all those for the kindergarten, including the kitchen. The pupils of the elementary schools of Castion will end up in the park, who will be orphans of “their” school for another year (energy efficiency works are in progress). Also in this case, desks, chairs, lockers, teaching materials must be transferred.

COSTS

The operation will cost a total of € 28,790.17 and the cooperative Società Nuova will take care of the removals. However, reopening the Gabelli will also cost 25,986 euros for cleaning. The school has been a construction site for two years and a thorough operation is needed to make the classrooms ready to accommodate students. Pulisplendor of Belluno will take care of it.

THE INSPECTION

But the main issue, the one he has been working on since councilor Roberta Olivotto took office, is that of student transfers, which involves three schools. “Just today (yesterday for the reader, ndr) I made an inspection of the Gabellis, to understand how to optimize the transfer of the materials necessary for teaching », explains the commissioner. “I will evaluate together with the technicians how much you save, in terms of time and resources, by leaving some materials, for example, in the prefabricated building at the Park, which in any case will be a school even if it belongs to the students of Castion and no more than those of the Gabelli”.

THE COMPETITION FOR FURNITURE

The historic Gabelli, meanwhile, will reopen without the new furnishings. The race to buy them never took off. The Municipality had decided to take out a mortgage to pay them (300 thousand euros, a measure voted in the city council at the end of September last year), «the single contracting station of the Province of Vicenza had started the tender but then asked for some additions. So the race stopped. Now we have restarted it », explains the commissioner Olivotto,« providing the missing data ».

The accumulated delay, however, will not allow us to have desks, chairs, lockers and all the materials studied for teaching in time for September. «We will have to evaluate when to install them, also based on the timing of the race», concludes Olivotto. “We will talk about it with the school management and teachers so as not to create disruption to the lessons.” It is likely that the whole of the next school year will take place with the old furniture.

OTHER INTOPPI

The work to reopen the Gabelli was challenging. It was also necessary to intervene on the plants, because some connections were missing, and on the first of September the school must be ready, clean and tidy to welcome the children of the Cairoli. The move of the kindergarten furniture (including the kitchen) should start in the first days of August.