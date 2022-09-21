The Abm Migration Museum is becoming increasingly accessible. Thanks to the collaboration of the Blhyster cooperative and the National Deaf Organization, in fact, two courses have been created, of 30 and 60 minutes, which use sign language. Among the various topics covered are the phases of emigration, the valleys of emigration and a series of interviews.

«Like Bellunesi in the world», explains the president of Abm Oscar De Bona, «we are proud of this result, which allows us to break down a barrier that did not allow the deaf to visit our museum. Our goal, with MiM Belluno, is to spread the history of Belluno, Veneto and Italian emigration – of yesterday and today – to everyone. We are proud to be one of the few museums nationwide to have made all of this accessible to deaf people, but I hope this is an example for other museums ».

Marco Crepaz, director of ABM, recounts the genesis of this experience: «Before the pandemic he visited us with a deaf couple who were intrigued by our museum, which consists mainly of videos. Unfortunately we found ourselves in difficulty, since we were unable to make it accessible to this type of users. We therefore decided to break down this barrier, thanks also to a contribution from the ministry of cultural heritage, focusing on the creation of the same paths for those who hear us, even for deaf people. Unlike some museums that reserve some parts in Lis language, we guarantee 100% the path to this type of user ».

Diego Cassol, president of the Belluno section of the National Deaf Organization is also convinced that a step forward has been made: «This beautiful project of accessibility to the deaf has been launched, which allows them to know and understand what the museum offers. It would be important that what has been done also happens in other museums ».

The Blhyster cooperative played a fundamental role through its operators who translated the contents with sign language. “For us it was an important project”, are the words of President Francesco Santin. “We have trained staff and we used them to translate the museum’s contents into sign language. It is one of the first museums to offer this important opportunity to deaf people ».