Belluno, the Chiesurazza park cut by volunteers: it is ready for winter

Belluno, the Chiesurazza park cut by volunteers: it is ready for winter

Active citizenship in Chiesurazza. The park in via Agordo is one year old and is always as good as new, thanks to the work of some residents of the hamlet. The green spaces are always accessible and the games in order. Only the grass of the soccer field is very worn, but it is a good sign, because it means that the rectangle is very popular with children.

On Saturday the group of volunteers celebrated their birthday with the last mowing of the grass, before the arrival of winter. The public garden covers an area of ​​about three thousand square meters and is divided into three distinct play areas with a slide, swings and other rides, as well as benches and a gazebo.

The idea of ​​the park dates back to 2016, but only in 2019 there was the decisive acceleration with the realization by the offices of Palazzo Rosso of the project which was then implemented last summer.

