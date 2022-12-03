Approved is approved. The fines taken under the Levego speed camera must be paid. This was established by the civil judge of the Court of Belluno, Beniamino Margiotta. The appeal presented by Palazzo Rosso was accepted, after the justice of the peace Fabrizio Schioppa had annulled the fine imposed on a motorist, who was defended by trust from thelawyer Giulia Piazza. The second instance sentence will not be challenged before the Court of Cassation: the appeal has a significant cost and there are no guarantees that it will be accepted. There is the danger of a heavy financial disbursement and so it’s too bad to pay the fine and have the lightest foot on the accelerator.



The speed limit is 90 kilometers per hour in that stretch of provincial road 1 of the Sinistra Piave and a motorist from Pieve di Cadore had been photographed at 102 by the speedometer residing in Case Fagherazzi locality. A fine of over one hundred euros and three points on the licence, usually.

The driver turned to Piazza and, before the justice of the peace, he was seen to agree. The Municipality of Belluno would have been overwhelmed by similar sentences if it had not presented an appeal with thecivic lawyer Paolo Vignola. Margiotta accepted the thesis of the municipal administration, arguing that the approval of the prototype is equivalent to homologation “pending the issue of specific homologation standards”. In support of this solution, the provisions of ministerial decree 282 of 13 June 2017 “Procedures for the approval of speed detectors and for periodic checks of functionality and calibration. Procedures for reporting checkpoints on the road network” and an opinion from the Director General for Infrastructure and Transport.

According to the defence, «these are secondary-ranking rules and they cannot derogate from the provisions of the Highway Code, above all because they are issued by the ministry, which is in fact a party to the case» concludes Piazza, «but the judge decided in this way and we can only adapt. The same problem with Levego was also raised for the Quero Vas velox, which in turn has been at the center of numerous cases and controversies. Well: according to the Court of Belluno, the fines are legitimate, even in the absence of the approval of the equipment».