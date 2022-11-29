There is still no official announcement from the Municipality of Belluno, but everything is ready for the opening of the ice rink in Piazza Duomo, which should take place over the weekend. The ice is already ready and this year the rink has been moved to the side of the cathedral, in the shadiest part of the square, to try to contain energy consumption a bit.
