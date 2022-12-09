Gigi Sosso

Snow at the North Pole of Jerram Land. And the Consorzio Centro Belluno could only lower the installation above the fountain in Piazza dei Martiri. She’s not afraid of the rain, but wind and accumulations of snow could even damage her and it’s a risk she can’t take, because after her stay in the city until Sunday, “Gaia” will be somewhere else. Between today and tomorrow, we will decide how to proceed. The weather forecasts are not encouraging and it will be necessary to carry out all the necessary checks. The worst case scenario is that you have to disassemble it beforehand. Wednesday and Thursday “Gaia” was a great success: many people from Belluno, who admired it illuminated and took a photograph, alone or in a group: “We enjoyed it for a few hours”, underlines Massimo Capraro of the Consortium , “now we have to see what will be possible to do. Its two enemies are wind for swings and snow for accumulations and so we decided to loosen the cables. The forecasts do not comfort us, but after all we cannot do otherwise”.



