Nas in healthcare and social welfare facilities for the elderly: investigations have also been launched in the province to verify compliance with the procurement contracts of external companies, for the supply of healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others). The Nas of Treviso coordinated by lieutenant colonel Giuseppe Mercatali, also visited three RSA structures in the Belluno area, near the capital: the procurement issue did not produce any irregularities, but in two structures the carabinieri found some structural hygienic inadequacy. No penalties have been imposed and the ball now passes to the Usl for any prescriptions and accommodation.

All is well, therefore as regards the procurement contracts: there are no findings against the controlled structures for the elderly: the use of external personnel, therefore of cooperatives or contracting companies, responded to the dictates of the established contracts. In two structures, on the other hand, inadequacies were found for which administrative sanctions were not triggered either: some relief in the canteens and similar things.

About thirty structures in the Venetian and Treviso areas were verified with findings concerning a lack of authorization to operate, a lack of structural, technological and organizational requirements, two hygienic-structural inadequacies, an expired fire extinguisher.

At a national level, the checks arranged with the Ministry of Health had very different results: accesses to 1,934 health facilities, monitoring 637 private companies/cooperatives and verifying the suitability of over 11,600 figures including doctors (13%), nurses (25%) and other health professions (62%) (social welfare operators, laboratory technicians and similar figures), finding irregularities in 165 job positions. The Nas reported a total of 205 people, including managers of cooperatives, owners of health facilities and health workers, of which 83 to the judicial authority and 122 to the administrative one.

In particular, 8 owners of cooperatives were deferred for the alleged crime of fraud and non-fulfilment in public supplies held responsible for having sent personnel for auxiliary assistance activities at public hospitals, in a lower number than that envisaged by the contractual conditions with the ‘Health agency, or simple auxiliary staff employee, without the prescribed qualification, rather than social-health professionals (oss), and, finally, non-specialised medical personnel for the position to be filled.