The “Permanent Census of Population and Housing” is underway, including families who will be interviewed directly at their homes and those who have already received the invitation to fill in the online form. Also this year, in fact, some sample families of the municipality of Belluno will be affected by the “permanent” census, which Istat conducts in 1,143 municipalities distributed throughout the national territory.

Since 2018, the census has been organized differently from the past and does not involve all citizens and all homes, but, from year to year, only representative samples of the entire field of observation, identified randomly. The surveys are conducted in two ways: by homogeneous areas (in Belluno they will involve a series of addresses) and on the basis of a list of families extracted from the Statistical Population Register held by Istat.

Interviews at home

The families affected by the so-called “areal” survey (ie by homogeneous area) in Belluno will be interviewed directly by one of the six surveyors that the Municipality has selected and trained in recent months, who will present himself with a specific identification card. From 30 September to 12 October, the survey of the territory will be carried out by the surveyors in charge, who will then carry out the “door to door” survey with interviews with families from 13 October to 17 November.

Via the web from 3 October

The families extracted from the Istat list, on the other hand, have already received a personalized letter from the institution itself, which contains all the necessary information on how to fill in the questionnaire, which is no longer on paper. The reference date to be taken into consideration, to answer the questions, is that of Sunday 2 October: the answers can be provided starting from Monday 3 October, with autonomous compilation of the questionnaire via the internet, or by asking for help from the municipal surveyors. The municipal census office is located in via Mezzaterra, 45 (rear entrance from via Brustolon), it can be contacted at 0437 913403 and is open to the public, until 22 December, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 to 11.30, and on Thursdays, from 15 to 17, always by appointment. The autonomous online compilation can be completed by 12 December, while that with the support of the municipal surveyor will last until 22 December.

The questions

The data collected with the population and housing census provide information on individuals (gender, age, place of birth, citizenship, training, educational qualification, professional condition, type of work performed, mobility) linking them with family ones (for example, number of members, their characteristics and those of the house in which they live) and with those relating to the territory (place of residence). Social well-being depends on the well-being of individual citizens and families. Another important factor concerns mobility: information on daily journeys for work and study purposes will make it possible to work to improve transport systems. For the success of the survey, the Municipality hopes for the full cooperation of the families involved, also considering that responding to the census is a legal obligation.