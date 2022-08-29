BELLUNO. Rare diseases in the province, from the difficult experiences of some Belluno families, a self-help group and a dedicated listening desk are born. More than the shock to the parents who are faced with a diagnosis of a rare disease of the child, the most difficult thing to digest is the wall of silence that surrounds the fragile subjects affected by syndromes that are thought to be extremely rare, but which only in the Belluno area there are 1500 confirmed cases.

“It all started in 2021, when in the family we received the diagnosis of my son Joshua of a rare disease,” says Debora Del Longo, who with determination and courage immediately set to work to create a support service unknown in the province. “Unfortunately, until that moment, despite having noticed that something was wrong with him, I had always been branded as a too apprehensive mother and my son’s illness had never really been taken into consideration. Instead they are diseases that eat you from the inside and you never know how long they leave you to intervene ».

It is at that moment that Deborah discovers the project “Ama rare Veneto social network, culture, sport and active citizenship” promoted by the Region: “Unfortunately in the province I immediately realized that information on this issue was practically non-existent and I had to move independently to understand what could be done for my son », continues Del Longo. “From that moment I became part of the regional project dedicated to rare diseases and I discovered that Franco Dalle Grave, the parent of another boy with a rare disease, was moving to the Belluno area to try to give an answer to those who, like me and my husband found themselves alone and lost in front of a disease of this kind ».

ONE CASE EVERY 120 BELLUNESE

To aggravate the situation for those who fight a rare disease is general indifference, even if the data, especially in the Belluno area, do not describe such an unusual scenario: “Unfortunately, sometimes you don’t even want to hear about this topic”, continues the mother. by Joshua, «yet there are 1500 cases in the province (and they are only confirmed ones) which, with a quick calculation, means about one case for every 120 inhabitants. It is a very high figure, I myself would have expected 100-200 cases in all, but so it is even more absurd that we don’t talk about it enough ».

To try to open some glimmers in this veil of indifference, Del Longo organized an event for Friday 9 September in Valle di Cadore, where it will finally be possible to talk about rare diseases and get to know each other among families who are facing the same path: ” I started preparing for the event, in a few days ten people have already contacted me who, if we think of the population of Cadore and Comelico, makes it clear that our estimate of the frequency of rare diseases in the Belluno area is perfectly fine ”, underlines Del Longo. “The purpose of our event is to make people understand that you shouldn’t be ashamed of your condition and that there are those who can help them.”

For rare diseases we mean a whole set of syndromes (there are thousands of them) that affect our body in the most disparate ways. Most are genetic and of these a part are degenerative and a part not, but which, only based on cold statistics, are not considered widespread and therefore of little interest. «Not only», continues Del Longo, «it is estimated that in Italy 70% of fathers abandon their family after being diagnosed with a rare disease for their son. Fortunately, from this point of view it went well for me, woe betide my husband Ruben to support me! ».

A COUNTER FOR THE BELLUNESE

Given the numbers that emerged for the Belluno area and thanks to the project carried out with the Region and with the Local Health Authority 1 Dolomiti, however, the goal is now the establishment of a real listening and guidance desk dedicated to rare diseases, a service that Deborah and her husband Ruben would have liked to have been available a year ago.

“Surely it would have been a fundamental support for us and we could have immediately found those answers that only came to us over time,” explains Del Longo. «For me it was a very complex path and it was only after some research of mine that I was able to take my son to the rare disease service center in Padua, but those who are not familiar with the internet risk missing out on opportunities and feel abandoned. Also for this reason, at the counter, we have joined a group of self-help where you can ask questions, find answers and above all not feel alone anymore ».

In reality, the branch’s activity has already started, thanks to some very popular Facebook direct followers and the temporary offices in Cadore and Belluno. However, we are looking for a place that can permanently host the activities of volunteers in the capital.

For information and suggestions, you can contact the service center by writing to [email protected] or by following the “mr service center” page on Facebook.