For the commissioner Paolo Gamba, who among his many powers also has energy, reducing bills has become an obsession and the first project he is developing is actually an old idea that he had already sketched out more than ten years ago, when he was councilor of the council of Antonio Prade. It is a question of creating a large photovoltaic system. Indeed, two.

«It is a project that I started in 2010 but which has not been followed up. Now I’m getting back on it. Of course the technologies have changed in the meantime, but the important thing is not to find obstacles and that everyone is ready to run to make it happen as soon as possible ».

Gamba’s idea is to build two (for now) photovoltaic systems: one above the former Cordele landfill and the other on the roof of the municipal warehouses in Marisiga.

To carry out the works and therefore the investment, it will not be the Municipality that would not have the necessary resources, but a company with which to enter into a long-term agreement.

«There are 3-4 companies that are making estimates and in all cases these are large companies. It is necessary to verify not only who will do it, but how, with what technologies and with what times, in addition to the duration constraints of the agreement. Those who make these investments retain part of the earnings for themselves for a certain amount of time, until the costs incurred are reimbursed, but the benefits for the Municipality could be seen immediately. Obviously the operation must be sustainable and stand up in the short and long term. But in this moment », Gamba adds,« what interests me is to hurry up and avoid obstacles ».

In addition to photovoltaic systems, the deputy mayor is also focusing on replacing all lights with LED lamps. Also in this case one of the possible ways is to make an agreement with a supplier company, which would undertake the investment in exchange for a gain over time.