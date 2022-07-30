The president of Bim Gsp is very worried about the next few days. “Situation destined to get worse if it does not continue to rain”

BELLUNO. “The general water availability at the moment is fairly balanced throughout the province of Belluno, but it is destined to worsen, unfortunately, if the weather conditions do not change.”

The president of Bim Gsp, Attilio Sommavilla, if on the one hand he highlights how the maneuvers implemented by the company to deal with the water emergency are having the desired effects, he cannot hide the concern for the next few days. «Thanks to the remote control», explains Sommavilla, «we monitor in real time the progress of the levels of sources and reservoirs throughout the provincial territory. The source of Venal, which feeds part of the Alpago and Ponte nelle Alpi, has gone from 74 liters per second in early July to 45 liters per second today. A significant drop, caused by the reduced seasonal rainfall which leads to less water availability both in the springs and in the storage tanks of the reservoirs ». And he continues: «The Caotes spring, which feeds the San Daniele reservoir and other smaller storage tanks, has 18 internal water inlets: to date, half are lean, almost dry. Thanks to the nocturnal rationing and the interconnections between aqueducts made in time by our workers, we were able to raise the levels of the various storage tanks, thus keeping the daily water supply in Alpago and Tambre stable. In parallel, we are evaluating the possibility of reactivating some minor intakes, which would make it possible to have a greater water supply in the entire Alpago aqueduct system ».

In the coming weeks, peaks in tourist presences and second homes are expected throughout the provincial territory: “it is not excluded, therefore, that rationing can be strengthened and extended to other areas in perspective, always with a view to having greater accumulation for greater stability in daily delivery. The invitation to all users to make a thrifty use of water remains firm, limiting as much as possible the withdrawals to the strictly necessary uses, namely food and hygiene and sanitation », the president continues.

Continuous supplies continue, with Gsp tankers and firefighters, in the storage tanks of Buscole, Piai, Pianture (Alpago), and of the tanks of Quantin and Mareschiata of Ponte nelle Alpi. They remain between 10 pm and 6 am. , even rationing in Belluno. The situation is stable in Borgo Valbelluna, Limana and Feltre, criticalities remain in the upper part of Fonzaso.

The interventions on the aqueduct with excessive water dispersion have also been suspended: top priority to repair leaks.