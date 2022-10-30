“We do not pay for the crisis”. Second meeting, yesterday in Piazza dei Martiri, of the collective that started a process of protest against an economic and social model based on exploitation and speculation. Peace, environment and work are the watchwords, which are linked to a much more serious: crisis. Companies, forced to close; of families, strangled by expensive bills.

Yesterday about fifty people met in the gardens near the municipal theater to lay the foundations for an action that must see everyone’s collaboration. Because you can no longer delegate when your own survival is at stake.

The spark was the layoff of the workers of the Sest. That dramatic moment was an opportunity to broaden the reasoning to a crisis that threatens to overwhelm the whole country. Among the strategies to be put in place is self-defense: against expensive bills, for example, it is proposed to start by removing the bank domiciliation, in order to pay the bills if you have the economic availability. The aim is then to create a space of solidarity, to create a network, links to counter a crisis that citizens do not want to be forced to pay.

Third appointment on November 19th at Spazio Ex, to proceed on an organizational level.