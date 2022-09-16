Phase two of the districtization works of the water network serving the city center of Belluno will start on Monday. Bim Gsp will activate four construction sites, two in Piazza Duomo and two in Via Cipro, to equip the local distribution pipelines with new line valves, replacing the existing ones that are outdated and malfunctioning and adding them in some points. The intervention, initially planned during the summer and then postponed due to the prolongation of the drought period, will complete the subdivision into small districts of the city aqueduct. The first phase, at the end of July, has already led to the installation of about twenty new gate valves.

The works, which will last the whole week, will make it necessary to suspend the water supply on the day of Wednesday 21 September: starting from 14:00, in fact, and until the conclusion of the operations (night or early hours of the following morning), the users of the historic center and via Borgo Piave will lack water.

For the entire duration of the intervention in Piazza Duomo, the tanker will be available for autonomous withdrawals of drinking water.

Afterwards, the road pavement will be restored, without interruptions to the supply but with possible limitations to city traffic.

«A decidedly strategic work – he explains Attilio Sommavilla, president of Bim Gsp – which will allow us, in the future, to circumscribe the area of ​​activity with greater precision, consequently reducing the number of users involved in any suspension of the water supply to what is strictly necessary. Soon, not immediately, we will proceed with the installation of further instruments that will allow us to acquire data on withdrawals and to better calibrate the water pressure in the network, so as to avoid sudden changes or stresses that are very damaging to the pipelines “.