A policy that today is not up to its task, and a voluntary service that, with young people in the front row, can play the role of the lung of democracy. “I have esteem for those who deal with politics and do it, whatever their name is. But I cannot fail to note that, for the reasons that led to the end of the great aggregators, replacing them with others based on ideologies and extremisms that divide rather than unite, as it is now politics is not equipped for the huge task we have before us ». This was stated at the Rimini Meeting by the President of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato, in a passage from his speech at the “Democracy and Truth” conference at the Rimini Meeting.

Currently, he explained, we are living in the so-called “liquid society”. In the last century the big parties came to life, “parties that worked for decades: this was the real factor that made democracy work in favor of millions and millions of people”.

Parties made democracy work for millions

The parties, observed Amato, worked, like “what I had defined as the differential of democracy by car. It was the political parties that were able to convert the expectations of millions of people into a common good. Current democracies – concluded Amato – have lost this differential: individualized lives have become questions, expectations, claims of individual rights ”.

Volunteering can be the lung of democracy

In this general framework, “volunteering can be – according to the President of the Constitutional Court – the lung of our democracy: it must assume this responsibility in the name of the future”. Amato asked young people to «be the guarantors of the values ​​of the Constitution. As long as I can I will stay close to you ».

Denying scientific truths is unfair

Amato has not only expressed considerations on politics. “Truths also include those that result from science and knowledge: to deny them is to enter into the false and therefore into the unfair”. “I’ll give a concrete example – he added -: two parents who are convinced that only homeopathic medicine can cure their sick child and refuse medical treatment from other proposals are doing harm to their creature: they are false and they are in the unfair. Having followed the fake led them to an unfair decision, ”he concluded.