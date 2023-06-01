“Belt and Road Healthy Xinjiang” Huaxia Academician Forum enters Xinjiang Medical University- China Daily

On the afternoon of May 30th, the National Science and Technology Workers’ Day Xinjiang home event and the “Belt and Road Healthy Xinjiang” Huaxia Academician Forum, the 372nd science and technology forum of the Chinese Academy of Engineering-pharmaceutical sub-forum was held at the Xuelianshan Campus of Xinjiang Medical University.

Yang Baofeng, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of National Key Laboratory of Cardiovascular Diseases in Cold Regions, Xiao Wei, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of National Key Laboratory of Process Control and Intelligent Manufacturing Technology of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Director of National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center of Intelligent Manufacturing Technology of Chinese Patent Medicine, China Gao Zhanjun, Director of the Third Bureau of the Academy of Engineering, Xiaokaiti Salikhov, a foreign academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and an academician of the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, Bai Xiaohong, a member of the party group and vice chairman of the Xinjiang Association for Science and Technology, vice president and secretary-general of the China Association for the Promotion of Medical Care, former vice president of Capital Medical University President Wang Xiaomin, Ding Ning, Director of the Office of the Medical and Health Department of the Third Bureau of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and pharmaceutical experts from Harbin Medical University attended the forum. Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Xinjiang Medical University, Aji Ekbar Aisa, presided over the forum.

Gao Zhanjun, director of the Third Bureau of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, pointed out in his speech that Xinjiang’s biomedical industry has the advantages of rich resources and distinctive characteristics, and has great development potential. It is hoped that experts and scholars in the field of pharmacy will have in-depth exchanges and speak freely at this forum, and actively offer suggestions for the development of Xinjiang’s pharmaceutical industry. It is hoped that the majority of pharmaceutical researchers will always adhere to the original intention of seeking the well-being of the people’s health and provide safe, effective and economical drug treatment solutions. Continuously deepen basic research, explore new scientific theories and drug transformation methods, and provide a solid foundation for the development and application of new drugs. Actively participate in the transformation of achievements, transform outstanding achievements into practical drugs, diagnostic tools and treatment methods, continuously promote the research and development of my country’s pharmaceutical field, and contribute to the realization of a healthy China. In his speech, Bai Xiaohong, member of the party group and vice chairman of the Xinjiang Association for Science and Technology, hoped that through this event, the communication and cooperation in the scientific and technological circles of Xinjiang, especially in the medical field, will be further strengthened, and the normalization of branded medical science and technology activities will be created in Xinjiang, so as to jointly promote Xinjiang in the new era. High-quality development of medical and health services. Yang Baofeng, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made a keynote report entitled “Consolidating Basic Research and Promoting New Drug Creation”. Xiao Wei, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made a keynote report on “Innovative R&D Strategies and Practices of Traditional Chinese Medicine Based on Functional Component Groups”. The brilliant and unique reports of the two academicians aroused enthusiastic responses from the participants. In the interactive session, new doctors and students raised concerns about new drug research and development, achievement transformation, scientific research direction and other aspects, and the academicians answered them one by one. The whole forum has a high position, solid focus, rich content and novel ideas. The teachers and students who listened to the report all said that the lectures of the two academicians were not only a vivid theoretical guidance, but also an authoritative academic guidance, which provided a better basis for Xinjiang medical researchers to carry out new drug research and development and strengthen basic theoretical research. The new ideas and directions help everyone to further broaden their research horizons and stimulate their confidence in scientific research. Representatives of some pharmaceutical companies, Xinjiang Institute of Physical and Chemical Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Autonomous Region Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ethnic Medicine Research Institute, Uygur Medical Research Institute, the second, third, fourth, and fifth people’s hospitals of the autonomous region, Uygur Hospital, Maternal and Child Health Hospital , relevant personnel from Children’s Hospital, teachers and student representatives from the School of Traditional Chinese Medicine, School of Pharmacy, and Uyghur Medical College of Xinjiang Medical University participated in the forum. (Mao Weihua, reporter from China Daily Xinjiang Reporter Station)

