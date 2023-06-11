Ben Affleck is happy that Jennifer Lopez reconciled with his ex Jennifer Garner

Actor Ben Affleck is over the moon since his singer-actress wife Jennifer Lopez, who recently caused a stir with a revealing outfit, buried the hatchet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for the sake of him and their children.

In particular, Garner commented on Affleck’s boring facial expression at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Her post was not liked by Lopez, who felt humiliated. However, the insider said that the women had to come to terms with this, realizing that the enmity between them would affect their new family relationship.

Since Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, their family has united children: Violet, Serafina and Samuel, as well as the Lopez twins, Emma and Max.

According to OK Magazine, a source shared that Emmy and Serafina have become very close, and any rift between their mothers could affect their friendship.

“So Jen and JLo have mostly been able to work out their differences. Serafina and Emma are very close, so that was a huge factor, — said the insider. — They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet. They don’t want to see their children suffer from a public fight between them. Serafina and Emma are inseparable, and no woman will come between them.”

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, the insider said she loves how Ben has become with JLo, adding: “He’s grown up in a lot of ways.”

The insider also noted that it is unlikely that fans will see the women together, but they have developed a warm relationship.

Lopez and Garner also got really cozy recently when JLo drove Emma to Jen’s house, the insider said. “They get along, which makes Ben very happy.” he added.

It will be recalled that the star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became the owners of a huge mansion in Beverly Hills.

160

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram