Blessed mixes reference in the city for the quality of its products – El Diario
Jimmy Naranjo and Stephanie Cruz, a married couple dedicated many years of their lives to working for private companies, however after the pandemic they lost their job. He who had always fascinated his taste for cooking, invested with his wife in Benditos Amasijos, traditional products, handmade and based on cheese.
They offer bonus bread – star product – cheese bread, almojábana, cambray empanada, mountain thread, cheese arepita, fritter and drinks: rice masato and homemade oatmeal.
Now Benditos Amasijos, is a benchmark in many neighborhoods of the city for its always fresh products and its most recent cassava bread and masato, injecting new products always based on cheese, traditional from the grandmother.
They have been on the market for two years and have been growing thanks to the quality of their product, with the quality of always being hot, fresh and with an excellent presentation, affordable and comfortable prices. Soon with the aim of opening a new branch in the city.
Benditos Amasijos wants to position itself as one of the best companies dedicated to making traditional cheese-only products, so that each customer has an excellent experience and delights their palate with the cheese mix, establishing a difference from others in their trade.
With innovation, they have identified what the consumer wants through improvement opportunities with each one of the products, improving the quality, presentation and evolution of the best quality service.
Social networks:
@benditosamasijos
Phones:
3222407655 – 3012007328