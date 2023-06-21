Benedetta Rossi’s air fryer recipe book

In the kitchen with the air fryer is a book published by Mondadori Electa in 2023.



In the kitchen with the air fryer

This comprehensive guide delves into the realm of air fryer cooking, offering hands-on insights and over 200 recipes for home chefs. As the popularity of air fryers continues to grow, many people are curious about this innovative cooking method. Written by Benedetta Rossi in collaboration with Buon’Idea, the book offers a wide range of recipes suitable for various cooking levels and occasions. From appetizers to main courses, readers will find inspiration to use their air fryers effectively. This guide encourages home chefs to explore the possibilities of air frying while keeping the focus on simplicity and convenience. It is an informative resource for those interested in incorporating this cooking technique into their culinary repertoire.

TitleIn the kitchen with the air fryerSubtitleOver 200 super easy recipes. Homemade by BenedettaISBN-13978-8891839251AuthorBenedetta Rossi, Buon’Idea (Main Contributor)Publisher Mondadori ElectaEditionJune 20, 2023Pages368Formatflexible coverLanguageItalianReviewsyou seeSubjects

guide; cooking; air fryer; recipes; Kitchen; home chefs; culinary; Benedetta Rossi; Good idea

FAQ

What are the benefits of using the air fryer in the kitchen?

Using the air fryer saves time and reduces consumption, offering an alternative to traditional cooking methods.

How many recipes are in the book “Cooking with an air fryer”?

The book contains over 200 easy and tasty recipes for all occasions.

Who are the main collaborators in the making of the book?

The book was created in collaboration with the Buon’Idea team.

How can the air fryer become an ally in the kitchen?

The air fryer can become an ally in the kitchen by offering an innovative cooking method and facilitating the preparation of tasty and healthy dishes.

The recipes in the book have been tested by whom?

The recipes in the book have been tested by the guys from Buon’Idea.

Who might be interested in this book?

The book could be of interest to the following categories of people: cooking enthusiasts, professional chefs, housewives and housewives, students of gastronomy, lovers of Italian cuisine, those who want to learn how to use the air fryer, people looking for quick and easy recipes, parents who want to cook healthy dishes for their children, people interested in reducing the use of fat in food preparation, lovers of culinary innovation and catering professionals.

