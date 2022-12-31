It is necessary to “remain firm in the faith” and not allow oneself to be “confused”: he writes it Benedict XVI in his spiritual testament, published by the Vatican press office on the day of his death, reproposing his conviction about the “reasonableness of faith”, recognizing, on the one hand, that “it is in dialogue with the natural sciences that faith too has learned to better understand the limit of the scope of his statements” but also stating that he has seen “thesis collapse”, in theological research, “which seemed unshakable, proving to be simple hypotheses: the liberal generation (Harack, Juelicher etc.), the existentialist generation (Bultmann etc.), the Marxist generation”.

“Moments of Confusion and Dark Traits”

Here is the complete text of the spiritual testament, dated August 29, 2006. “If in this late hour of my life I look back on the decades I have covered, the first thing I see is how many reasons I have for being thankful. I thank before all else God himself, the dispenser of every good gift, who gave me life and guided me through various moments of confusion; always getting me back up every time I began to slip and always giving me again the light of his face. In retrospect I see and understand that even the dark features and tiring of this journey have been for my salvation and that in them He has guided me well”.

“I thank my parents, who gave me life in a difficult time and who, at the cost of great sacrifices, with their love prepared for me a magnificent home which, like a clear light, illuminates all my days until today. My father’s lucid faith taught us children to believe, and as a marker it has always stood firm amidst all my scientific achievements; my mother’s deep devotion and great goodness represent a legacy for which I will never thank enough. My sister has assisted me for decades selflessly and with affectionate concern; my brother, with the lucidity of his judgments, his vigorous resolution and serenity of heart, has always paved the way for me; without this his continuous preceding and accompanying me I could not have found the right way”.

The bond with Bavaria, Italy’s second homeland

“I sincerely thank God for the many friends, men and women, whom He has always placed beside me; for the collaborators in all the stages of my journey; for the teachers and pupils whom He has given me. I entrust them all with gratitude to your goodness. And I want to thank the Lord for my beautiful homeland in the Bavarian foothills, in which I have always seen the splendor of the Creator himself shine through. I thank the people of my homeland because in them I have always been able to experience the beauty of faith again. I pray that our land will remain a land of faith and I beg you, dear compatriots: do not let yourselves be distracted from faith.And finally, I thank God for all the beauty that I have been able to experience in all the stages of my journey, especially in Rome and Italy which has become my second homeland”.

Criticism of liberal theology, existentialist, Marxism

“To all those whom I have wronged in any way, I sincerely ask for forgiveness. What I said earlier to my compatriots, I now say to all those in the Church who have been entrusted to my service: remain firm in the faith! Do not leave It often seems that science — the natural sciences on the one hand and historical research (in particular the exegesis of Sacred Scripture) on the other — are able to offer irrefutable results in contrast with the Catholic faith. of the natural sciences since ancient times and I was able to ascertain how, on the contrary, apparent certainties against faith have vanished, proving to be not science, but philosophical interpretations only apparently due to science; just as, moreover, it is in the dialogue with the natural sciences that even faith has learned to better understand the limit of the scope of its affirmations, and therefore its specificity”.

“I have been accompanying the path of theology for sixty years, especially of the biblical sciences, and with the succession of the different generations I have seen theses that seemed unshakeable crumble, proving to be mere hypotheses: the liberal generation (Harnack, Jülicher, etc.), the existentialist generation (Bultmann etc.), the Marxist generation. I have seen and continue to see how the reasonableness of faith has emerged and is emerging again from the tangle of hypotheses. Jesus Christ is truly the way, the truth and the life – and the Church, with all its insufficiencies, it is truly His body. Finally, I humbly ask: pray for me, so that the Lord, despite all my sins and insufficiencies, welcomes me into eternal homes. To all those entrusted to me”, concludes the Pope emeritus, “day by day my heartfelt prayers go”.