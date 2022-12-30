Home News Benedict XVI, the vicar of Rome: we accompany him in his struggle and trial
Benedict XVI, the vicar of Rome: we accompany him in his struggle and trial

The Catholics of Rome accompany Benedict XVI “in the moment of struggle and trial”: the cardinal said so Angelo De Donatisthe Pope’s vicar for his diocese, in a celebration dedicated to the Pope emeritus, who has been “very ill” for several days, as he revealed Francesco in recent days.

“As a diocesan family”, said the cardinal in the basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano, “we gather in prayer, to accompany our dear bishop and pope emeritus Benedict XVI in the moment of struggle and trial, because he is conformed to Christ even in suffering , may he be among us as his Master and Lord, a testimony of love for the Church as bride until the end”. Yesterday

