With records in sales and prizes from the Lottery of the Valley, the permanent bets and its business units, the Beneficencia del Valle closed the term of 2022 and is consolidated as one of the strongest entities in the Colombian southwest.

“This year we set out to have a budget to attend to all the contingencies of the Charity of the Valley. For lotteries we exceeded $58,000 million, this was very important because we had set the goal of selling $53,000 million. Between permanent bets and the Valle Lottery, we have transferred more than 60,000 million in the 2022 term, this is very important for the health of the people of Valle del Cauca,” said Clara Luz Roldán, governor of Valle del Cauca.

These resources were generated through its business units: La Lotería del Valle, permanent bets and the administration of real estate. In the previous year, the Lottery of the Valley awarded more than $18,000 million pesos in prizes, which included a jackpot, dry prizes and approximations.

“We continue to consolidate the part of the real estate that is a strength for the Lottery of the Valley, we have 200 real estate that represents important income for us to strengthen what has to do with pension liabilities. During the 2022 term, all debts were paid to both official workers and management support workers. This shows that it is a strengthened entity under the leadership of Governor Clara Luz Roldán,” said Rubén Felipe Lagarejo Rivas, manager of Beneficia del Valle.

During 2023, the departmental government hopes to continue incentivizing the income of the Charity of the Valley and in this way, continue increasing the income for the health of the people of Valle del Cauca.

