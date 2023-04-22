Benefits of having an active physics

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that some of the benefits of physical activity for brain health occur immediately after periods of moderate to vigorous physical activity. These benefits include improved cognitive or thinking skills in children ages 6 to 13 and reduced the short term anxiety in Adults. Regular exercise can help keep you strong their thinking, learning, and reasoning skills for years to come. It also reduces the risk of depression and anxiety and helps you sleep well. watch your weight



do you want to reach a weight healthy?

Diet and exercise are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, losing weight, or losing excess weight. If you consume more calories from food and drink than you burn during exercise, you will gain weight. Caloric balance is important

The amount of physical activity needed to control weight varies greatly from person to person. To maintain a healthy weight: Aim for up to 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week (eg, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week). There is strong scientific evidence that physical activity helps you maintain tu weight over time. However, exactly how much physical activity is required to achieve this is still unknown, as it varies greatly from person to person. You may need 150 minutes or more of moderate-intensity activity a week to maintain your weight. Lose and maintain weight: If you don’t change your diet and reduce the calories you eat and drink, you’ll need more exercise. Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight requires regular exercise and a healthy diet. Reduction of health risks

cardiovascular disease

Heart disease and stroke are las two leading causes of death in the United States. Following the recommendations and getting at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week can help reduce your risk of developing these conditions. Physical activity can further reduce your risk. Regular exercise lowers blood pressure and improves cholesterol levels. Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

Regular exercise reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a combination of too much fat around the waist, high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol y high triglycerides or high blood sugar. People may benefit from exercising less than the recommended 150 minutes per week. More exercise appears to further reduce this risk. Improve your quality of life. If you have cancer, studies have shown that regular exercise not only improves your quality of life, but also improves your physical condition.