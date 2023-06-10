Home » Beni: 2 dead and 3 injured in an attack by armed men against a FARDC position
The attack by an unidentified armed group, this Saturday, June 10 in Beni (North Kivu), on a FARDC position left two dead and three injured.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, a group of armed men assimilated to the Mai-Mai militiamen stormed a military position in Visiki, in the locality of Visiki-Mambongo of the Madiwe group, in the Beni-Mbau sector.

Explosions with heavy weapons were heard for about forty minutes, thus creating panic and displacement of the population towards other supposedly secure areas.

Following the fighting that ensued, two assailants died and another was injured. There are also two other wounded in the ranks of the army, report sources in the area.

Faced with this situation, Justin Kavalami, president of civil society in the Madive group calls on “local youth not to give in to any manipulation by the enemy, but rather to strengthen their collaboration with the army”.

For the moment, a precarious calm is observed in the area, says Justin Kavalami. All of Radio Okapi’s efforts to get the army’s version of the facts were unsuccessful.

