Beni: activities still paralyzed on the 4th day dead city

Thursday, May 18 is the fourth of five dead city days decreed by urban civil society to denounce the resurgence of insecurity in the city of Beni. All activities remained paralyzed and a reinforcement of the police presence was observed in strategic corners of Beni.

Shops, stores, small businesses have remained closed for four days. Same case for banks, service stations, shops of communication houses and schools.

On this fourth day, a few grocery stores and pharmacies have reopened. This is to facilitate the population’s access to medicines and other basic necessities, say their tenants.

Some streets and avenues are still barricaded in some areas of Mukera commune, considered a hotspot in the city.

The police in place

People move on foot. In the Matonge shopping center and on Boulevard Nyamwisi, the city’s main artery, traffic has returned to normal but shops remain closed.

Meanwhile, a reinforcement of the police presence is observed in strategic corners of the city.

Local civil society had called for five dead city days, from Monday to Friday, in order to denounce the resurgence of insecurity in the city.