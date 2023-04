” />

Human bones of about fifty people were discovered on Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7 in Ntoma, in the Malambo group, Beni territory in North Kivu. Edgar Mateso, first vice-president of civil society in North Kivu, says that this macabre discovery was made by farmers. The victims are believed to be ADF hostages, executed between 2021 and 2022.

