Beni: launch of an awareness campaign for the surrender of the ADF rebels

The coalition of the Congolese and Ugandan armies (FARDC-UPDF), in collaboration with the American organization Bridgeway, launched this Thursday, August 10 the campaign to raise awareness of the surrender of the ADF rebels in the Mwalika valley and the Ruwenzori massif, in the territory of Beni.

This campaign is done by dropping messages addressed to these rebels and their dependents.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mak Hazukay, the spokesman for these joint operations, the objective is to give the ADF rebels the opportunity to surrender in order to be treated with dignity in accordance with international humanitarian law.

“The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UPDF are regular armies that have subscribed to all the resolutions relating to human rights. Whatever pressure we are exerting on the enemy, it is important that we can also respect the ways and customs of war. This is why some time ago we announced to the public and public opinion that despite our superiority over the enemy, we are going to launch a campaign to raise awareness of surrender,” said Lt. Col. Mak Hazukay.

This campaign also gives the opportunity to dependents of the ADF who are in this forest to surrender to the police.

“And we also took this opportunity to tell the population to welcome all these people who are going to surrender because there is no question of indulging in mob justice, mistreating them or exposing their privacy. . So the campaign that we have launched with Bridgeway, which is an expert organization in this matter, is just to allow the enemy to surrender to be treated with dignity”added Lt. Col. Mak Hazukayi.