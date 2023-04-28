Beni: launch of the “zero dose” global vaccination week

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Guilaine Kasasya “/>

World Child Vaccination Week was launched on Thursday, April 27, in Beni (North Kivu). Called “zero dose”, this campaign targets children aged 0 to 23 months who have not previously benefited from routine vaccinations.

More than 20,000 children are targeted by this campaign in the Beni health zone. According to the head of the Extended Vaccination Program (EPI) in the Beni-Butembo and Lubero region, all doses are now available in the various health centers in Beni.

He recalled that since August 2022, the region has been facing shortages of vaccine doses due to insecurity on the Goma-Beni road. To circumvent this danger, they were flown to Beni by air and are now available.

Thus, the head doctor of the Beni health zone, Dr Frank Fikiri, called on parents to have their children vaccinated:

« Parents fail to enforce their children’s vaccination schedule. So for one reason or another the parent can be prevented and the child will not receive his vaccine according to the planned schedule. We take this opportunity to tell all parents to be able to take their children from 0 to 23 months ».

During this launch ceremony, some women had their children vaccinated.

This is the case of Victorine Hangi Sita who says she is relieved by the current availability of vaccines:

« What worried us were illnesses because the child could fall ill. We arrived at the hospital, we go home because there was no vaccine. So that worried us a lot. We are very happy because the vaccine is already here ».

Same satisfaction with Ivone Alice, a displaced woman whose baby of about a year had not yet received any vaccine:

« I came to have my child vaccinated who had never received any dose. He received five. I gave birth to him in Beu Manyama where there is no vaccine. He is already 11 months old. I am very happy to see my child being vaccinated to fight against diseases ».

The duration of this vaccination campaign is seven days.