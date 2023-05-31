Beni: MONUSCO explains to partners its disengagement plan from the DRC

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Sadiki Aboubakar”/>

MONUSCO brought together this Tuesday, May 30 in Beni (North Kivu) local authorities, representatives of United Nations agencies and civil society organizations. The objective of this series of meetings which has just been launched, according to MONUSCO Beni, is to discuss the plan put in place by the government and MONUSCO for the smooth departure of the UN Mission.

This work will focus more, over time, on the first four and the fifteenth milestone of the transition plan for the withdrawal of MONUSCO, as agreed with the Government.

These points relate essentially to the issues of the protection of civilians, the reform of the security sector, stabilization and support for the elections.

“The goal is to see how things evolve on the spot, so that the day when MONUSCO will leave, there is not a vacuum that can still create the security problem”, explains Josiah Obat.

The mayor of the city of Beni, the deputy divisional commissioner Narcisse Muteba Kashale believes that the Congolese government can now take care of itself:

“There is always a beginning and an end. Today we understood that MONUSCO has been with us for many years, and one day it will end up leaving. I am sure and certain that before she leaves, she will accompany us and we will remain as mature people, because we have grown up”.

Omar Kavota, head of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) in Beni, calls for the implementation of effective strategies to sustain the achievements inherited from MONUSCO after his departure.