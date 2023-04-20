Home » Beni: people killed and others taken hostage in a new ADF attack in Samboko
Several people were killed and others taken hostage on Tuesday April 18 during the day in a new attack attributed to ADF rebels in Samboko, capital of the locality of Kiuskivi in ​​the Beni-Mbau sector, Beni territory ( North Kivu).

According to the president of the civil society of the neighboring locality of Mamove, Kinos Katuho, most of these hostages are farmers. Other people, whose number is not yet known, were also killed the same day by these ADF.

The FARDC deployed in the region managed to free two hostages after an exchange of fire with the attackers, explains Kinos Katuho:

“After the exchange of gunfire yesterday Tuesday during the day between the army and the ADF, the army managed to snatch two people from the hands of the ADF, who are based in this region”.

Local civil society ask the army to launch operations in this region because the ADF have erected several bastions towards Tchanitchani, others on the Samboko river as well as in Mesele towards Mapasana as well.

She also calls on the population to be very vigilant.

On the same day of Tuesday, continues the same source, ADF still killed other people near Kapere, Tapis Rouge, on their way to Mambume Mbume:

“There are several bodies that are in the bush and other people, who escaped into the hands of this enemy, are now in the general hospital of Oicha. We are calling for joint operations between the UPDF and the FARDC because the enemy is looting, he is kidnapping, he is harvesting the rural products of the population. Several people are in captivity in the hands of this enemy”.

