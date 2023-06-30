Beni: surrender of 5 Kyandenga militiamen to the FARDC

Five Mayi-Mayi from the Kyandenga group surrendered to the FARDC a few days ago in the Baswagha Madiwe group, Beni territory (North Kivu).

According to sources on site, these ex-militiamen say they left the bush voluntarily to join the ongoing peace process in the country.

Among them are three women with babies and two boys, all minors.

They report having lived through difficult living conditions in the bush where they operated.

« We are tired of living in the bush. We came because we heard a message that there is a group that can accommodate us. That’s why we come voluntarily to prevent evil from happening to us in the days to come because we lead a difficult life.“, testified Anita Kavira, one of these women.

She indicated that she was second in command of a battalion of more than 20 women who carried out actions in the bush at Mabanga towards Cantine.

Anita Kavira stressed that she joined the armed group for lack of occupation.

This woman encouraged those who are still in the bush to follow their example:

“I was going to fight with my child on my back and my weapon in hand. The Mai-Mai don’t steal. The little money we use is what we collect at the roadblocks. There are many of our pairs who remain still in the bush. I encourage them to come because we were well received. But that we put in good conditions so that we no longer have the mind to return to the bush”.

This surrender is the second of its kind in the space of three days in the territory of Beni.