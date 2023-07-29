Beni: the civil society of Ruwenzori denounces the harassment at the barriers erected by the military

The new Congolese civil society in the Ruwenzori sector, in the territory of Beni (North Kivu) denounces the military harassment at the various barriers erected by the FARDC on the Kasindi-Beni axis. According to its coordinator, Meleki Mulala, the soldiers deployed in the region engage in this bad practice, by charging illegal taxes to the drivers of motorcycle taxis and bicycles.

He recommends that the civil and military authorities get involved in order to put an end to this harassment which, according to him, risks discouraging candidates for returning to the region.

“Leaving Kabalwa or Nzenga to go to Hapihutu-Virunga, then leaving Bulongo to go to Virunga, there are barriers erected by soldiers deployed in the region, at least three barriers. And on these barriers, passers-by are forced to pay illegal taxes”, denounces Meleki Mulala

According to him, a motorbike driver pays 1000 Congolese francs (0.44 USD) and a bicycle driver 500 Congolese francs (0.22 USD).

He also deplores the fact that the talks started three weeks ago with the authorities to put an end to this harassment have produced no results.

Consequently, the population flees its fields and villages. And that at the slightest attempt to return, she is the victim of harassment.

Meleki Mulala regrets that the presence of these same soldiers constitutes a source of hassle on the barriers erected.

The coordinator of the New Civil Society of the Ruwenzori sector asks the commander of the Sokola 1 Grand Nord sector, the administrator of the territory and the head of the sector to get involved so that this harassment stops.