Beni: the Congolese national police with a new building

For several days now, the Congolese National Police in the town of Beni have had a new and equipped building in the commune of Mulekera.

This building, worth 25,000 USD, was officially handed over to the deputy divisional commissioner of the Congolese police, Eddy Mukuna.

This building has five offices, two cells for detaining men and women and toilets and construction work lasted almost four months.

This work is a donation from the civil police of Monusco (UNPOL) to the Mobile Intervention Group of the Congolese Police.

The mayor of Mulekera commune, Dieudonné Ngongo Mayanga welcomed this gesture, believing that this work will allow the police to fight against insecurity in this municipality.

This political-administrative authority also thanked MONUSCO for this allocation.

For his part, the head of the MONUSCO office in Beni, Josias Obat, invited the population to continue to collaborate with the PNC in the co-production of security, for the good of the entire community.

During the official handover of this building, the UN mission also handed over computer equipment and furniture to the Mobile Intervention Group.

