The DRC (FARDC) and Ugandan (UPDF) Armed Forces have rehabilitated the Eringeti-Kainama road axis in North Kivu, joint operations spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mack Hazukayi said on Sunday (March 26th). According to him, this work, which began in September 2022, was carried out by the military geniuses of these two forces.

The Eringeti-Kainama road, 48 KM long, had been in an impassable state since the onset of insecurity in the region in 2014. Large quagmires as well as erosion cracks had made it impassable.

This situation prompted the Congolese and Ugandan coalition forces to undertake the rehabilitation of this section of road of capital importance from an economic and security point of view. At least three dilapidated bridges have also been rehabilitated.

Patrols are now regularly organized in the region in order to protect the population, but also, for the peasants, to evacuate agricultural products to consumption centers.

The civil society of Banande Kainama notes that the road connects this entity to the southern part of the territory of Irumu in the neighboring province of Ituri.

« The Eringeti-Kainama road has become a shortcut for the Bunia road. So people go directly through the Kainama road to reach Bunia. There are also large vehicles passing by. “, testified Bienfait Baraka, member of the civil society of the Banande Kainama group.

The spokesperson for the FARDC-UPDF joint operations indicates that its official handover will take place in the coming days, the time to finalize some additional work.