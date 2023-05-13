Home » Beni: the population back in the chiefdom of Bashu
Beni: the population back in the chiefdom of Bashu

Beni: the population back in the chiefdom of Bashu

A gradual return of the population has been observed for several days in the groups of the Bashu chiefdom, territory of Beni (North Kivu).

According to sources on site, this situation is due to the launch of joint FARDC-UPDF military operations in this part of the country.

This return is reported in the localities of the Bunyuka and Isale-Bulambo groupement, but also in part of the Kasongwere and Malio groupements.

Here, the population still lives with fear in their stomachs, because of the trauma suffered during the passage of the ADF rebels.

However, the socio-economic situation remains alarming in these entities where the returnees still do not have access to their fields in the depths of the Graben, because of the ongoing military operations.

The low food production comes from the fields close to the villages; but the peasants lack fertilizers and there is little arable land.

It is the famine that falls on the population, as testified here by Saddam Patanguli, community leader of the Bashu chieftaincy:

“When the operations are taking place in the Graben, it’s because the civilian populations no longer have access to their fields when we are in the agricultural period, that’s a bit what is complicated. What: beyond everything that is happening, famine is also another scourge that threatens the region because the population who ate for example three to four times a day, they hardly eat once per day, you understand that the situation is alarming. The coordination of FARDC-UPDF operations has requested that the population can first wait for the area to be disinfected”.

However, the coordination of joint operations in the region calls on the population to be patient, as the clearing operations of the region continue in order to allow safe movements of the population in their fields located in the depth of the Graben.

