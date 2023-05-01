Beni: the toll of the ADF killed by the FARDC in Apetinasa goes from 17 to 20

” />

The balance sheet of the ADF rebels neutralized by the FARDC, Saturday, April 29, in Apetinasana, territory of Beni (North Kivu) fell from 17 to 20.

This close that the Congolese army discovered three new bodies this Sunday morning in the combat zone having opposed this week the FARDC supported by MONUSCO to the ADF, indicates the spokesman for Sokola 1 operations in Grand North Kivu.

