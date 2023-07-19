Beni: UNMAS destroys a plane bomb in the field of the population in Kididiwe

The mine action service of MONUSCO (UNMAS) destroyed, on Tuesday July 18, a plane bomb in the field of the population, in Kididiwe, territory of Beni (North Kivu).

A relief for the population of this locality having returned to their fields just a few minutes after the destruction of this bomb.

According to Jacob Bedidjo, the UNMAS operations officer in Beni territory, this explosive device was launched by the FARDC two years ago during the offensives against the ADF rebels.

But it had not exploded when it was dropped.

Since then, it constituted a danger for the population who could no longer access the fields located around the place where the bomb was.

Farmers, for their part, say they now feel safe.

« I farm here in Mayangose. We were cultivating very close to this bomb, we were afraid. We just destroyed it, there we feel comfortable because we thought it was going to burst when we are in the middle of rural activity. When we returned to our fields, we found the traces of shrapnel from the bombs which were too different from the one that has just been destroyed today. We lived in great fear because it is not easy to live with this deadly device. There now, we are no longer afraid, because we slept here with fear in our stomachs said one.

As the area is plagued by armed groups, Jacob Bedidjo calls on the population of Kididiwe to be vigilant and to alert the competent services in the event of the presence of suspicious devices or objects.

« They begin to cultivate their fields, they will still discover explosive devices like that. It is better to contact the FARDC soldiers directly and not to touch this ammunition “, he challenged.

On the spot in Kididiwe, the leaders of the unit of the armed forces deployed in this region with the support of UNMAS continue with the sensitization of the farmers to the presence of explosive devices of war.

