Beni: young schoolchildren spend their holidays doing petty trade in the streets of the city

Just a few days after the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the number of children engaged in commerce has increased in the streets of Beni (North Kivu), the Radio Okapi reporter noted on Friday July 7.

These children, including many schoolchildren, roam the main arteries of the city to sell various small items. They seek to earn money to support their parents, they say.

In the so-called “Mabondeni” valley near the Kilokwa market, two young children, about ten years old, walk around with several items in their hands for sale, including sieves, basins, funnels, beakers and others.

Not far from them, three little girls proud of their commercial activity, display their goods.

One carries four saucepans on her head with other items in her hand.

Her name is Merveille Kahindo.

« I sell pans at different prices. 20,000 francs or 19,000 after bargaining. Even other prices. Mom asked me not to lose anything. I only do it on these holidays, just to help her. I roam until I find the customers. So far I haven’t sold anything “, she says.

With the income from this business, in addition to that of her mother who is also a saleswoman, Merveille Kahindo is sure of being able to study the following school year:

“This money will strengthen mom’s capital to pay me school fees. She even gave me a purse to keep this money well”.

If Merveille is only there for vacation time, other children have been doing petty trade in the streets of Beni for longer.

This is the case of Michel Paluku, ten years old. He sells women’s shoes.

Almost tiredly, he says he does this work to support his widowed mother:

“I am the oldest in my family. My father is already deceased. Mom has already given me this responsibility because I am the eldest in the family. What I find here helps my family a lot. I can even sell 48,000 francs per day”.

Michel is also a schoolboy. During class time, he alternates business and lessons.

« I am entering seventh grade. When I leave school I sell. If we are on vacation, I sell from morning until evening. Once hungry I enter the restaurant. If I don’t have any money they lend me food and when I find the money I pay. This money will help me pay for high school fees “, he explains proudly.

The President of the Children’s Parliament of Butembo-Lubero, close to the Beni region, Rigan Bangaghe had sensitized, on April 16, parents and relatives against the economic exploitation of children.

It was part of the world day against child slavery, celebrated on April 16 each year.

On this occasion, Rigan Bangaghe called for everyone’s responsibility to combat this practice, which exposes children to several dangers and compromises their future, especially educationally.

« There are some parents if, out of irresponsibility, they no longer have the capacity to do everything or meet the needs of the children, they send them to town to fend for themselves. For children, the dangers are enormous “, he had lamented.