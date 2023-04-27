Benkirane tape enters the cinemas

Hespress – Manal Lotfy

Moroccan director Yasmine Benkirane is preparing to show her feature film “Queens” in Moroccan cinemas, after a major tour in a number of Arab and international festivals.

Moroccan cinemas will receive “Queens” on the 17th of next May, after it was recently selected to participate in the feature film competition, drawing the 13th session of the “Malmö” Arab Film Festival in Sweden, which is expected to take place between April 28 and May 4. She is known for participating in 12 feature films and 17 short films.

Yasmine Benkirane said in a previous interview with Hespress that her long and first tape in its course is an adventure movie borrowed from action films, absurd comedies and imaginative poetry, through which it aims to create Moroccan heroines like Greek myths, adding that it tells the story of three women who are pursued by the police in a long march that they will cross It includes the Atlas Mountains, its rocks, and its valleys to the great south and the Atlantic Ocean, and they are exposed to many events during their long escape journey.

Benkirane continued that what made her inspired the story of the work is her travel a lot during her childhood and seeing Moroccan trucks on the roads moving in an interesting way, hinting at what is cinematic.

The starring role of the movie “Queens”, which recently benefited from the support, supervision and accompaniment of the “Atlas Workshops” organized by the Marrakech International Film Festival, was represented by Nisreen Al-Radi, Nisreen Benchara, Rayhan Garan, Jalila Al-Telmisi, Younes Shaara, Salima Ben Moumen, Salman Horma, Abdel-Haq Saleh and Abed Rahim Tamimi and Hamid Nader.