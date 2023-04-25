Benmoussa responds to criticism of poor school feeding meals

Electronic science – Abdul Ilah Shahboun

Chakib Benmoussa, Minister of National Education and Primary Education, revealed the government’s readiness to improve school feeding meals In response to parliamentarians’ questions during the oral questions session in the House of Representatives, which criticized the poor school feeding meals.

Benmoussi said that the government is ready to revive the components of these meals, adding that there are two types of meals School feeding, complementary and complete meals.

And the government official added that the number of beneficiaries of complementary meals during the current season reached one million and 400, pointing out This number increased by 6 percent compared to the previous academic year.

Regarding the number of beneficiaries of a full meal, the minister confirmed that it reached 190,000, registering an increase of 13. percent compared to the previous academic year.

Benmoussa indicated that the financial cover allocated for feeding amounted to one billion and 770 million dirhams, adding that it increased by 18% during the year, stressing that the Ministry is keen on quality control, district held with Food companies.

For his part, Bouazza Kharati, president of the Moroccan University for the Protection of Consumer Rights, confirmed that the problem with school feeding was Always a dilemma at the national level, adding in a statement to “Al-Alam” that this task should be shifted from people To companies that are subject to oversight by certain parties, according to a set tolerance book that is monitored by the National Office for Safety health.

The same speaker called for the establishment of a national consumption authority whose mission is to set laws and carry out monitoring, in order to protect health and safety the pupils

As some observers of school affairs see, the ready-made meals provided to primary students appear poor and unhealthy for the child, which burdens the cost of the health sector and education.

It is noteworthy that school feeding has shifted during the current season from the feeding system that academies and educational directorates used to take care of By managing and managing it, starting from the deal until it is ready as feeding inside educational institutions, to the grafting system By concluding a deal with a group of companies that are now undertaking the completion of the catering service in all its stages.