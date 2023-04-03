Electronic flag – Rabat

Mr. Mohamed El Mahdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, paid an official visit to the Youth House “IGOD” in the Youssoufia province in the Marrakech-Safi region, on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the presence of the President of the Council of the Marrakech-Safi region, the governor of the Youssoufia province, the regional director for youth, culture and communication in the region, and the regional director for youth In Youssoufia, political, associative and media activities, and the external interests of the partner institutions of the Igod Youth House project.

The minister, accompanied by his accompanying delegation, made a comprehensive tour of the various facilities located in the newly built youth house, and stood at the many activities that are expected to be implemented for the benefit of the residents of the region “youth and children” who are thirsty for promotional, awareness-raising and awareness-raising programs and guidance services related to the socio-economic and social aspect, in addition to basic services. Animation, supervision, formation, rehabilitation, theatre, communication and media, music and plastic arts…”.

The area of ​​the IGOD Youth House extends over 600 square meters, and it is expected that, according to the presented statistics, about 1,000 beneficiaries will benefit from the services, which will be supervised by a group of competencies known for their hard work, skill and high professionalism.

In this context, Sakina Barni, director of the Igod Youth House in the Yusufiyah region, explained; The Minister’s visit to the Youth Home at this time is a commitment from all parties that supervised the completion of the project to respect the concluded agreement and the time frame specified for it, noting that everyone worked with a spirit of responsibility according to their specialties to implement the project on the ground with high ingredients and modern and advanced equipment that touches the aspirations of youth and the dreams of children. .

Sakina Berni asserts that the IGOD Youth Home administration will work with the auxiliary frameworks, civil society actors and clubs within the Youth Home to prepare an annual program in the future that touches all the aspirations of the young man and children of the region, as well as providing activities and programs that are able to contribute to educating and framing the population for actual involvement in the advancement of the region on several levels. basic levels, in addition to presenting various activities that approximate national dimensions, a sense of belonging, and an approach to holidays that have symbolism and social, religious and humanitarian connotations.

The spokeswoman considers that the minister’s visit to the Youth Home “IGOD” in the Yusufiyah region constitutes a real breakthrough, especially in the coming period, for its actual launch of work and the implementation of various activities and basic services to develop the capabilities of youth and children in the region, and it is a real opportunity to make the region a priority for the purposeful and ambitious initiatives to qualify the human element.