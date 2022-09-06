On September 6, Benxi City, Liaoning Province held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control, informing the relevant situation: From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, Benxi City added 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection, which was in a centralized isolation place It was found in the routine nucleic acid test, and the diagnosis was made by the city-level designated hospital – the Sixth Municipal People’s Hospital.As of 24:00 on September 5, a total of 11 local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 35 local asymptomatic infections have been reported, all of which are related to confirmed cases in other cities.It has been closed-loop transferred to a designated hospital for diagnosis and treatment, and the vital signs of all patients in the hospital are stable.

On September 5, Benxi City carried out the thirteenth round of regional nucleic acid testing in Pingshan District, Mingshan District, and Xihu District (including the High-tech Zone), the tenth round of Nanfen District, and the sixth round of regional nucleic acid testing in Benxi County and Huanren County. 1,156,400 people were tested, and the social test results were all negative, and the social status in the main urban area was cleared for 8 consecutive days.

On September 4, according to the current needs of the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic in Benxi City, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic, the expert group Comprehensive research and judgment, starting from September 6, 2022, Buildings 23# and 21#, Juren Road, Jingquan Community, Hedong Street, Jiangxihu District; 14#, 15#, 16#, 17#, Caijin Community, Caitun Street, Xihu District The building was adjusted from a high-risk area to a medium-risk area. Buildings 25# and 27#, Juren Road, Jingquan Community, Hedong Street, Jiangxihu District; Buildings 115-6 and 115-7, Heyan Community, Heyan Community, Hedong Street, Xihu District; Caijin Community, Caitun Street, Xihu District (except 14#, 15 #, 16#, and 17# buildings); Caili Community, Caitun Street, Xihu District; Building 10#, Caifa Community, Caitun Street, Xihu District, was adjusted from a medium-risk area to a low-risk area. The risk levels of other regions remain unchanged.

At around 5:30 p.m. on September 5, Benxi City received a report of a positive case of infection detected in a centralized isolation facility. The nucleic acid test results of the positive infected person were negative for 7 consecutive days in the centralized isolation place, and the positive result was detected on the 8th day. The epidemic situation was unusually complicated.

After an overnight investigation and careful judgment by the expert group and various working groups, the Benxi Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided to adjust the temporary static management measures to 10 days for the original 7 consecutive days of social zero-clearing. The temporary static management time of the Lake District (including the High-tech Zone) has been extended to 24:00 on September 8, and regional nucleic acid testing will be carried out every day from September 6 to September 8. The release time will be dynamically adjusted according to the regional nucleic acid testing results and risk research and judgment. The regional static management will be released in an accurate and orderly echelon.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Li Chengze)