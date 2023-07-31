Benzema puts Al-Ittihad in the quarter-finals, and Wydad is in danger of early exit

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

Frenchman Karim Benzema led his new team, the Saudi Al-Ittihad, to reach the quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs, by scoring the only goal of the match against Tunisian Sfaxien on Sunday, at the King Fahd Sports City stadium in Al-Hawiyah, in the second round of the first group, while Wydad faces danger. Early exit after failing to win the second match in a row, with a draw against Al-Ahly Tripoli, Libya, 1-1, in the second group.

Al-Ittihad raised its score to 6 points, compared to 4 points for the Iraqi police, and a point for Tunisian Esperance, while Sfaxien remained without points.

And the advantage was condemned during the first half of Al-Ittihad, who had an opportunity in the first ten minutes, but the French Karim Benzema’s powerful ball passed by the post (9) before Moroccan Abdel-Razzaq Hamdallah aimed a powerful ball that Muhammad Qaaloul blocked and ended its danger (31) and five before the end of this half. Minutes, the referee months the red card of Sfaxien player Hussein Ali (40).

Al-Ittihad was close to ending the first half in its favour, but Hamdallah’s ball was caught by Qaloul brilliantly (45).

In the second half, Al-Ittihad continued its advantage, and Brazilian Romainho Da Silva shot a powerful ball that passed near the post (55).

And from a coordinated attack, Al-Ittihad succeeded in scoring when Hamdallah prepared a ball for Benzema, who hit it on the floor, and it hit the post and made its way into the goal (63).

Benzema had also scored the winning goal against Esperance de Tunis during the 2-1 victory in the first round.

Al-Qaim denied Al-Ittihad a second goal when he tackled Romarinho’s ball before it returned and was dispersed by the defense (80).

Sfaxien completed the match with nine players, after the referee announced the second red card for Guinean player Musa Conte (85).

In the second group, Moroccan Athletic Wydad disappointed its fans after it was unable to achieve its first victory in the tournament, as it fell into the trap of a tie for the second match in a row, this time against Al-Ahly Tripoli of Libya 1-1 on Sunday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mahalla.

Moroccan Wydad and Libyan Al-Ahly Tripoli have two points, as they are in second and third place, respectively, while Al-Sadd leads the group with 4 points, and Al-Hilal is in last place with one point.

Wydad Al-Ummah missed its international star, Yahya Gebran, after he was sent off in the first match against the Qatari Al-Sadd, which ended in a goalless draw between the two teams, while the new coach of the Moroccan team, Adel Ramzy, relied on the local trio, Zuhair Al-Metraji, Mohamed Onajem and Abdullah Haymoud, in the offensive line.

Wydad fullback Ayoub Al-Amoud broke the monotony of performance in the first half in both teams, by opening the scoring with a powerful header following a cross from Ismail Al-Metraji (45).

Three minutes after the start of the second half, the Libyan team equalized through Ahmed Karawea with a header in the heart of the goal after a rebound from the left post following Ali Abu Arqoul’s strong shot (48). Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Wydad pressed hard, seeking to remedy the situation, because the result was not in his favor before his difficult confrontation in the third round against Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, and Onajim hit hard, but the Libyan goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush brilliantly tackled (63).

The referee counted ten minutes as counted time instead of lost, which witnessed the expulsion of Wydad player Hisham Bousfian, substitute Zouhair El-Metraji, due to his violent interference against a player from the Libyan team (90 + 6).

For his part, Al Hilal Saudi Arabia is threatened with early exit from the Arab club championship, by falling to the Qatari Al Sadd 2-3 in the fatal time, for the account of the same group.

The Al-Sadd hat-trick was scored by the Algerian Baghdad Bounjah (40), Tariq Salman (50) and the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata (90 + 3), while the goals of Al-Hilal were scored by the Brazilian Michel Delgado (10) and Salem Al-Dosari (68 from the penalty spot).

Al-Hilal rushed to attack at the start of the first half, and succeeded in taking the lead early when Portuguese Robin Neves put his Brazilian colleague Michael Delgado in the face of the goal with a magical pass, so that the latter put the ball directly to the left of goalkeeper Meshaal Barshim (10).

After the goal, Al-Sadd gave up its defensive caution and searched for an equalizer, and it had an opportunity, but the ball of Algeria, Baghdad Bounedjah, hit the defense and made its way to the corner (30), before Bounedjah followed up with a cross that he headed just over the crossbar (32).

Al-Hilal almost doubled the score had it not been for the intervention of one of the defenders, who turned Senegalese Kalidou Coulibaly’s header into the corner (36).

Salem Al-Dosari missed an opportunity for Al-Hilal when the goal was revealed in front of him, but he played the ball next to the post (39).

From a quick attack, Al-Sadd equalized when Akram Afif hit a powerful ball that was blocked by Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and returned to find Ali Asad, who played it cross-legged on top of Baghdad Bounedjah, who in turn placed it to the right of Al-Mayouf (40).

And with the start of the second half, and from a defensive error, Al Sadd added its second goal when Tariq Salman broke the offside trap and played the ball into the goal (50).

Al-Hilal got a penalty kick, executed by Salem Al-Dosari, and played the ball strong to the right of Mishaal Barshim, realizing the equalizer (68).

Al-Mayouf shone in his goal when he tackled Bounedjah’s ball and ended its danger (82).

In stoppage time, Al Sadd snatched a third goal when Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata invested a ball inside the penalty area, which he played powerfully into the goal.

In a second match in Group A, a goalless tie settled the confrontation between the Tunisian Esperance and the Iraqi police.

The Iraqi team, nicknamed “Al-Qithara”, raised its score to four points from two matches, while the task of the “Bab Souika” team became more complicated, as it raised its score to two points, and it must beat its compatriot Sfaxien in the last round while waiting to serve the rest of the results in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Al-Shorta will conclude the group stage matches next Wednesday with an exceptional confrontation with the Saudi Federation, the owner of the land and the fans.

