Bergneustadt: Eight-year-old dies in a tragic traffic accident – ​​news

A tragic traffic accident occurred in Bergneustadt-Wiedenest in the Oberberg district on Saturday. Two girls – eight and seven years old – were hit by a van while crossing a federal highway, which was driven by a 67-year-old. The children were out on their bikes.

The two injured girls were given emergency treatment at the scene of the accident. According to the police, the seven-year-old had to be flown to a Siegen clinic by helicopter. According to current assessments, her life is no longer in danger. The eight-year-old had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where she died, police said.

It is not yet clear how the accident happened. The investigators examined the traces at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, the closure of the accident site is still ongoing due to the ongoing accident recording, and the B55 is to be reopened to traffic on Sunday afternoon.

