Home News Bergüzar Korel, who lives in London, roasted halva – Magazine News
News

Bergüzar Korel, who lives in London, roasted halva – Magazine News

by admin
Bergüzar Korel, who lives in London, roasted halva – Magazine News

Turkeyleaving the London’Famous actress Bergüzar Korel, who settled in Istanbul, continues to share her support after two major earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

The actress, who occasionally came to her house in Istanbul, drew attention with her last share.

He made halva 40 days after the earthquake.I

In the past days, “We grew up in houses where the television was not turned on when the funeral was held at our neighbor’s house. We had prayers read at seven, forty, and fifty-two, and remembered their memories.” Korel said, after the earthquakes, he made halva for the 40th day.

Bergüzar Korel posted the following note:

Prayer in the church after halva

“We made our halvah at home on the 40th day with prayers, and today we came across a prayer in a church. The priest asked everyone in the church to pray for all our people who lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

Click for Other Magazine News

See also  Ivrea, canceled and delayed trains: the black Monday of Canavese commuters

You may also like

Michael Jordan Thinks of Selling the Hornets –...

Another alleged corruption scandal among the Valledupar Transit...

FAI Spring Days: 750 wonders to discover

These are the 4 products that will be...

Wrestlers prepare for the National Games

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and...

But do me a favor – Il Fatto...

Excellent foods for hypertension

Stock markets in the red after the acquisition...

Those moving towards the police will ‘break their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy