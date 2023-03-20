Turkeyleaving the London’Famous actress Bergüzar Korel, who settled in Istanbul, continues to share her support after two major earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

The actress, who occasionally came to her house in Istanbul, drew attention with her last share.

He made halva 40 days after the earthquake.I

In the past days, “We grew up in houses where the television was not turned on when the funeral was held at our neighbor’s house. We had prayers read at seven, forty, and fifty-two, and remembered their memories.” Korel said, after the earthquakes, he made halva for the 40th day.

Bergüzar Korel posted the following note:

Prayer in the church after halva

“We made our halvah at home on the 40th day with prayers, and today we came across a prayer in a church. The priest asked everyone in the church to pray for all our people who lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

